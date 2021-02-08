Fundraiser for Mantorville apartment fire victims

"*m monday through friday.

Tonight we continue our coverage of a deadly fire ?

"* ripped through an apartment complex in mantorville on thursday.

Saturday morning a second fire broke out ?

"* destroying the complex and displacing residents.

Kimt news 3's maleeha kamal spoke to some good samaritans who are organizing a donation drive to help residents get back on their feet.

I'm at the full circle wellness clinic and if you look behind me this business has been turned into a storage unit.

Thursday morning fire fighters worked for hours putting out the flames at the chestnut apartment complex.

One person died and five others were rescued and transported to the hospital.

As the community began to pick up the pieces... a second fire broke out saturday morning.

This tragic story compelled two sisters?

"* nicole collins and anne schwanke(swan ?

"*key) to help.

The two organized a collection drive at their business.

"i think right now as a community we need to focus more on the immediate needs.

Personal care items, visa gift cards or therapeutic items you know just to help them get through some of this emtional hardship and try to process some of the grief.

If you would like to make a donation you can do so by reaching out to the full circle wellness clinic.

In the organizers are humbled by the community's support.

They ask folks to hold off donating bigger items like furniture until they secure a