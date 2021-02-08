Chisholm chases second national championship

The high school senior won the USRA B-Mod national championship in 2020.

Super bowl 55 ?

"* 31 to nine.

K?

"*i?

"*m?

"*t news th sports director ?

"* kaleb gillock ?

"* joins us now./// (?

"(?

"(?

"(kaleb?

"(?

"(?

Annalise ?

"* tom brady got the job done again ?

"* we'll get to those highlights in a moment.

Now that the big game is behind us ?

"* racing season is just around the corner and high school senior ?

"* jim chisholm can't to get back behind the wheel and strap in.xxx it was like that dream season that everyone talks about.

2020 was a year that will stick with jim chisholm.

The popular driver at spring valley's deer creek speedway won the u?

"*s?

"*r?

"*a b?

" national championship this past fall.

It's one of those things you really only dream about.

The people you race aginst are all great people and to get a national championship ?

"* i don't know f it's really ever settled in to me yet because it's one of those things that's so huge you can't really ever comprehend it.

Chisholm says his success was part of a group effort.

Years ago his uncle was given the opportunity to drive a slingshot at deer creek.

He'd share that same opporunity with jim a couple weekends a summer... eventually it spiraled into a fulltime gig.

(nat) jim says fitness plays a major role in his success.

Especially when you race 30 lap events it's a lot of wheel movement and you've got to remember that you've got to keep your feet on the ground at all times.

There's nothing to really hold your feet so you're always using your legs and using your muscles to keep them in place when you need them because it's a lot of on and off on the gas and the brake.

To get a better idea of what it's like inside the cockpit there's some flexibility to this too, huh?

Jim let me climb inside.... eventually i made it.

Wow, this is kind of tiny.

I may not be getting out of here (laughs) jim was quick to explain some of the mechanics of the car ?

"* like turning the wheel to the right to turn left.

Before i hopped out ?

"* i couldn't resist firing up the engine.

Engine starting/idling during the cold winter months the team is hard at work getting their cars ready to race ?

"* while dreaming of the upcoming season.

We're going to try racing about everywhere we can go.

We're going to try and get a few more wins this year but we're going to go out there and have fun again.

We can't get (?

"(?

"(?

"(kaleb?

"(?

"(?

Plan to frequently race at deer creek this year ?

"* as wel as mason