Group of Friends Survive Being Buried by Avalanche

Occurred on February 6, 2021 / Oakley, Utah, USAInfo from Licensor: "A group of six of us were riding in the Uinta Mountains, we had just received some new snow and were playing around on the mountain.

Two of my friends were riding up in some trees (left of the video) and the rest of us were riding on the flats below the mountain when we felt a massive shake, we looked up to see that the mountain had just slide and a massive avalanche was coming down.

I had taken my gear off and pulled out my phone to record one of our friends riding at the base of the mountain and that’s where the video starts.

With my two friends riding in the trees, one tried to deploy his snowmobiling airbag backpack but it would not inflate and he was caught up in the avalanche and buried to his chest and my other friend tried to make it behind some trees for protection but was covered over his head.

As the avalanche broke we jumped onto our walkie-talkies to try to alert our friend that was riding at the base of the mountain, he was able to speed away from the slide.

It was at this point we realized that the size of the slide was large enough to reach myself and my friend I was sitting next to but we ultimately didn’t have enough time to react and got caught up in the slide.

Once everything settled, my friend and I were completely buried.

I was able to dig a big enough hole in front of my face to see out of and ultimately was able to wiggle myself out and help my friend who was next to me.

My friend who was buried to his chest up above was able to get out and help his brother that was next to him."