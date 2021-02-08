Stay-At-Home Workers Assist With Rescue Of Baby Wildlife

Have a close encounter with wildlife – inside your own home.
Sierra Wildlife Rescue is getting help from stay-at-home workers willing to foster baby animals in need, just in time for spring.
In a pandemic that’s lasted almost a year, many working from home are seeking out furry companions to keep them company.