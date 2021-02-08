Chamoli disaster: Possibility of some people being washed away, informs NDRF DG

Giving updates on Chamoli disaster, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Director General SN Pradhan on February 08 informed that the rescue operation underway in 2.5 km long tunnel, 27 people alive,11 dead,153 missing.

Out of 153, 40-50 are stuck in tunnel, he added.

He said, "Rescue operation underway in 2.5 km long tunnel.

Problem lies with debris which's gradually being cleared.

27 people alive,11 dead,153 missing.

Out of 153, 40-50 are stuck in tunnel.

There's a possibility of remaining people being washed away in Uttarakhand." In Uttarakhand's Chamoli a flash flood triggered due to glacier burst on Feb 07.