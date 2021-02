Tickets for #IndvsEng Second Test match almost sold out within hours | Oneindia News

The ticket sales for the second test match between India and England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, Chennai began today at 10 AM.

The tickets almost sold out within hours the sale went online.

The second test between England and India will be played from February 13 to February 17th.

