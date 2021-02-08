Dargah of Mai Sahiba in New Delhi serves as a symbol of religious harmony

Hidden behind the shops of Adhchini market in the bustling National Capital, New Delhi lays an 800-year-old Dargah of Mai Sahiba.

She was the mother of 14th century Sufi Saint Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya who is cherished and worshipped by people from near and far.

Devotees of all faiths visit this holy Dargah to offer their obeisance to the Sufi Saint.

She died in the year 1250 and was buried at her home, where the dargah stands today.

It is seen as a storehouse of blessings, where all the cries and prayers of devotees are heard as well as answered.

It is mostly visited by devotees especially women and children because of the belief that Mai Sahiba cannot bear their sorrows and bestows her blessings on them.

The Dargah is a perfect example of communal harmony that is witnessed throughout the length and breadth of our country.