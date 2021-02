Watch: Shiv Sena workers pour black ink on a BJP leader for criticising Uddhav Thackeray | Oneindia

Shiv Sena workers poured black ink on a BJP leader and forced him to wear a saree for criticising Uddhav Thackerey.

FIR against 17 has been registered by the Solapur Police and all of them have been arrested.

