Brady earns seventh Super Bowl win with Buccaneers

Tom Brady threw three touchdowns as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers thumped the Kansas City Chief 31-9 to win the Super Bowl on Sunday, giving the evergreen 43-year-old quarterback a record-extending seventh championship ring.
Gloria Tso reports.
Tom Brady said he would not be making any comparisons between his seventh Super Bowl win and others in his illustrious career,..
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady after recording extending seventh Super Bowl win: "They're all special"