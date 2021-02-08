COVID-19 period added strength to our spirit of cooperative federalism: PM Modi

COVID-19 period has added strength to the spirit of cooperative federalism said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address, in Rajya Sabha on February 08.

"India has seen days when there was a large threat of polio, smallpox.

Nobody knew whether India will get a vaccine or how many people will get it.

From those days, we are now here, when our nation is making vaccines for world.

This increases our self-confidence.

The COVID-19 period has added new strength to our federal structure and the spirit of cooperative federalism," said PM Modi.