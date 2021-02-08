Nation proud of every Sikh, attempt to mislead them will never benefit us: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that country is proud of every Sikh what they have done for this country.

"What have they not done for this country?

Whatever respect we give them will always be less," he said.

The prime Minister also slammed people who are misleading the farmers of Punjab by saying, "Language used by some for them and attempt to mislead them will never benefit nation." PM Modi asserted that Punjab suffered the most during partition and during 1984 riots.

He asserted that country is proud of every Sikh.

"They became victims of most painful incidents.

Innocents were killed in JandK.

Business of weapons was carried out in northeast.

All this affected the nation," he said.