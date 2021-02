State increasing capacity limits to 40 percent

TREATED FOR THE VIRUS.THAT’S A DROP OF 62 SINCE THELAST REPORT.AND THAT IS ONE FACTOR DRIVING ACHANGE FOR BUSINESSES ACROSS THECOMMONWEALTH TODAY.DOUG: THE EYEOPENER’S MATT REEDIS LIVE IN BOSTON WITH THE NEWRULE THAT JUST TOOK EFFECT THISMORNING.MATT?MATT: AS OF 5AM, MASSACHUSETTSHAS RELAXED MORE RESTRICTIONS ASWE COME DOWN FROM THE LATESTCOVID-19 SURGE.BUSINESSES LIKE RESTAURANTS,GYMS AND RETAIL STORES WILL BEABLE TO EXPAND TO 40% CAPACITY,UP FROM THE 25% LIMITS PUT INPLACE.BUT THAT’S NOT TRUE EVERYWHERE.SOMERVILLE IS STAYING PUT AT THELOWER CAPACITY LIMITS.THE CITY’S MAYOR SAYS THESTATEWIDE INCREASE IS PREMATURE.BUT, SOME BUSINESSES SAY THEY’REALREADY MAKING EVERY EFFORT TOKEEP PEOPLE SAFE.