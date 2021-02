No substance in PM's speech in Rajya Sabha: Congress

While addressing a press conference in Delhi, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in Rajya Sabha by saying there was no substance in his reply to the Motion of Thanks on President's Address in Rajya Sabha today.

He said, "There was no substance in PM Modi's speech in Rajya Sabha.

He overlooked Congress' proposal on what lacks in 3 farm laws and rejected concerns of farmers, graduates and scientists saying nobody knows anything.

Are we all fools?."