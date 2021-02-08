India needs to be cautious of new FDI 'Foreign Destructive Ideology': PM Modi

While emphasising on the need for more FDI (Foreign Direct Investment), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 08 in Rajya Sabha cautioned the nation regarding a new form of FDI which he referred to as "foreign destructive ideology".

"The nation is making progress and we are talking about FDI but I see that a new FDI has come to the fore.

We have to protect the nation from this new FDI.

We need Foreign Direct Investment but the new FDI is 'Foreign Destructive Ideology', we have to protect ourselves from it," PM Modi in an apparent reference to international celebrities expressing support for farmers' protest.