Will constitute committee to predict cause of Chamoli disaster: GSI DG

Director General of Geological Survey of India, Dr Ranjit Rath, on February 08 said post Chamoli disaster a committee will again constitute as it's too early to predict regarding the cause of incident.

He said, "Post this devastation we'll again constitute a committee as it's too early to predict the cause of incident.

Prima facie, it's glacial calving at highest altitude in Rishiganga and Dhauliganga area and upper reaches of that." "One of our officers is already in Dehradun.

We're also planning to constitute a team of experts who will visit the site and undertake a physical recce and use the data that is available through satellite imageries.

We'll do an assessment," he added.

In Uttarakhand's Chamoli, a flash flood triggered due to glacier burst on Feb 07, around 170 people are still missing in the district.