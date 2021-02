Workers missing in Chamoli disaster most likely from UP, Bihar: Uttarakhand DGP

The workers who are missing in Chamoli disaster are most probably from eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, informed Director of General Police of Uttarakhand, Ashok Kumar on February 08 to ANI.

He said, "The workers who are missing are most probably from eastern UP and Bihar.

I have been contacted in this regard that 30 of these people (missing) are from Lakhimpur Kheri (UP)."