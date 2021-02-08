Must protect nation from 'Andolan Jivi': PM Modi coins new term in RS

"A new entity has come up in the country - 'Andolan Jivi', they can be spotted wherever there is a protest explicitly or implicitly.

They cannot live without 'andolan'," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Rajya Sabha and highlighted that there is a need to identify them to protect the nation from them.

