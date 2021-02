Lewiston-Porter's 'One District, One Book' underway

WE HAVE AN EYEON EDUCATION THISMORNING --AND A SPECIALPUSH --TO HELP SOME KIDSIN NIAGARA COUNTY--PICK UP A BOOKAND READ.IT'S AN ANNUALEVENT IN THE"LEWISTON-PORTERSCHOOL DISTRICT"--THAT BRINGSYOUNGERSTUDENTSTOGETHER --WITH A SINGLEBOOK.BUT ALL NEW FORYOU THIS MORNING--ALI TOUHEY SHOWSUS:HOW IT'S BEENFORCED TOCHANGE WITH THEPANDEMIC--AND THE SPECIALHELP THE KIDS AREGETTING TO READ.NAT OPENREADING ALOUDTHIS MAY LOOK LIKEA TYPICAL READINGLESSON INSIDELEWISTON-PORTERCENTRAL SCHOOLDISTRICT'S PRIMARYEDUCATIONCENTER.MORE NATSBUT IT'S ACTUALLYPART OF A SIX-WEEKPROGRAM CALLEDONE DISTRICTONEBOOK.

STUDENTSAND TEACHERSGRADESKINDERGARTENTHROUGH 6 VOTEON THE BOOK ANDREAD IT TOGETHERAS A DISTRICT.

THISYEAR'SWINNERFENWAYAND HATTIE BYVICTORIA J.

COE.EACH CHAPTER ISREAD BY ADIFFERENTCOMMUNITYMEMBER.SOT :07THERE'S GUESTREADERS THATREAD LIKE MYNEXT DOORNEIGHBOR.

HE'S ASTATE TROOPER.SOT :10KIERSTEN: ANDTHERE'S TRIVIAQUESTIONS EVERYWEEK.

SO, ITHELPS YOU GETINTO BOOK ANDGETS YOUR FAMILYTOGETHER ANDIT'S REALLY FUN.NAT POPSI'M SHERIFFFILICETTII'M AN ER NURSEAT MT.

ST.

MARY'S.THIS YEARTHEDISTRICT FOCUSEDON HEALTHCAREWORKERS ANDFIRST RESPONDERSFOR ITS GUESTREADERS.

LINDSAYGUBALA WAS ASKEDTO READ CHAPTER13.

SHE'S A PARENTOF TWO IN THEDISTRICT.

BUT SHE'SALSO ANEMERGENCY ROOMNURSE AT MOUNTSAINT MARY'SHOSPITAL.SOT :13GUBALA: THERE'SLIMITEDVOLUNTEEROPPORTUNITIESSO THIS WAS MYWAY OF STILLBEING ABLE TO BEINVOLVED IN MYCHILDREN'SCLASSES.SOT :07ZIELINSKI: WE JUSTTHOUGHT IT WASREALLY IMPORTANTTO HIGHLIGHTTHEM AND HAVEOUR STUDENTSGET TO KNOWTHOSECOMMUNITYWORKERS.THE GOAL IS TOFOSTER A LOVE OFLITERACY.SOT :08IT HELPS THECHILD TO BECOMEAN EFFECTIVEREAD ANDENCOURAGES ALIFE LONG LOVEOF READING ANDLEARNING