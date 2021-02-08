In cass county.

Pullen show pigs is a family owned business that raises and sells pigs for livestock shows across the county i spoke to the family to see what they're doing now, as they prepare to sell the pigs.

Nat "kashton "how much feed do you want mixed up" working in the pullen show pig barn.... nat kashton "okay" has become a family event... "i know how to mix up the feed" "this is our sport.

This is what we do" lynsee and her husband, kyle, own the pullen show pig business, located in cass county.

Their boys kashton and kodee.... like to have some fun just like (all 5 and 4- year-olds do..

But one thing is for sure..

You can always find kashton and kodee in he pig barn, working hard.

They help their parents raise (and sell show pigs for customers to buy across the country.

Kashton "hi.

You have a wet nose.

You have a wet nose."

Lynsee "so we are a unique business in the show pig industry as we raise strictly duroc show pigs."

And raising only one specific breed was something the family decided to do for a reason..

Lynsee "we wanted to specialize in something and have the best durocs that we absolutely could and focus on one thing" kashton "hi.

What?

Hey" lynsee "we market those to ffa members and 4-h members and youth across the country" onk lynsee "so the pigs are born in december and january here at our farm."

And if you step inside the pullen's barn.... kashton "if we go this way it's quicker" you'll see the hundreds of show pigs the family is raising and beginning to sell.

"our december babies are now ready to be sold to 4-h members and those who have earlier county fairs or want to do some national shows."

While the babies born in december are ready to be sold to their new owners.... kashton and kodee will keep the babies company who aren't old enough to be sold (just yet.

Lynesee "we raise them, we take care of them and we check to make sure their health is good."

"our goal is that youth can come, purchase a show pig from us and learn proper nutrition, management, exercise and that is their value and hard work" their show pig business is more than just selling pigs..

It's also about the family atmosphere.

"it's just a true blessing that we can all do this together and carry this on and if you ask both of my boys, they want to be farmers."

While customers begin to buy their show pigs from the pullens, kodee turns his hat backwards after a long day of work and kaston will always greet customers with a smile and even a wink every year the pullens have customers come to their far from all over the united states to pick-out the show pigs they want.

If you are interested in learning more about the pullen show pig business, head to our website, wlfi dot com.

The next indiana farm report will be back next monday, right here on news 18 this morning.

Monday: