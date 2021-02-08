Boy wakes from coma unaware of COVID

A British teenager who is slowly emerging from a coma nearly a year after being hit by a car, has no knowledge of the coronavirus pandemic - even though he has caught the virus twice.
Emily Wither reports.
A British teenager who is slowly emerging from a coma nearly a year after being hit by a car, has no knowledge of the coronavirus pandemic - even though he has caught the virus twice.
Emily Wither reports.
A teen who suffered from a coma for eleven months has woken up with no knowledge of the COVID-19 pandemic despite catching the..
A British teenager is slowly emerging from a coma nearly a year after being hit by a car, and he has no knowledge of the..