MOm to MOm: Homemade Valetine's Gift 2/8/2021

Mandy Williamson shows us how to make a homemade Bubble Gum Machine filled with candy.

C1 3 if you'relooking for a valentine's day gift that's fun and easy to make, we've got youcovered today on mom to mom.

We were trying to find a really thoughtful gift togive my son's teacher for valentine's day, and my sister-in-law actually gaveme this really awesome idea to make a bubblegum machine filled with theirfavorite candy.

And it looks quite intense, but it's actually really, reallyeasy to do.

You can find all this stuff at your local craft store.

And i took aflower pot and a saucer and spray painted it red.

Then i found this really coolglass bowl and glued it to the bottom of the pot.

Once you get the glass bowlglued to the bottom of your flower pot and you wait for it to dry, then it'stime to decorate.

You can decorate it however you like.

I found some stickylittle hearts.

There's puffy paint.

I put some ribbon around the bottom ofmine.

And then i took a little puff puff ball and glued it to the top of thelid to complete the look.

We're going to fill our bowl with some candy, andthen gently put the lid on.

And it's ready to be gifted.

This homemade candyjar is going to look great on your teacher's desk and hopefully she enjoys itas much as you had making it.

Moms, we'd love to hear those ideas and we'll seeyou on the next mom to mom.

