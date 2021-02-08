Lexington Long-Term Care Vaccinations GMK 020821

Less than half of staff members at long-term care facilities in Kentucky have been vaccinated for Covid-19, in part because many have refused.

Coronavirus vaccine 12.jpg in coronavirus news now--- less than half of staff members at long term care facilities in kentucky have been vaccinated for covid-19.

Thats in part---because many have refused the vaccination.

The lexington herald leader says this has led to complications in vaccine distribution.

Cvs and walgreens are responsible for the first doses in these facilities.

But local health departments will likely be responsible for the second.

