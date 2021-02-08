B-Towners express concern for Uttarakhand

Over 150 people have lost their lives and over 150 are missing following a massive flood near a power project at Reni village in Joshimath area of Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday.
#Uttarakhand #Avlanche
