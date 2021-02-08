Police rescue dog found on busy highway

This may seem far-FETCHED, but Mayor Jane Castor was on I275 when she noticed traffic was a bit RUFF.

A boxer-mix dog was spotted running in the northbound lanes.

The Mayor was joined by other concerned drivers trying to save the dog & avoid a crash.

Ofc K.

Hatfield arrived & used the PAWtrol skill she learned as an Animal Control Officer to get the 4-legged runner into her police car.

"Puppy-Dog" was then taken, tired but okay, to the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center.

How about a round of 👏 a-PAWS 👏for everyone involved?

*UPDATE* It appears the pup's name is Bojack & he has been reunited with his family!

Video credit Tampa Police Department