CBSN Minnesota’s Morning Update: Feb. 8, 2021

Good morning!
It’s time for your Morning Update.
Today, we’re talking about Tom Brady, who just got his 7th Super Bowl ring.
Is he the greatest “athlete” of all time?
If not, who is?
WCCO 4 News - Feb.
8, 2021
Good morning!
It’s time for your Morning Update.
Today, we’re talking about Tom Brady, who just got his 7th Super Bowl ring.
Is he the greatest “athlete” of all time?
If not, who is?
WCCO 4 News - Feb.
8, 2021
Good morning, it’s time for your Morning Update. Today, we’re talking about the cold! Are you ready for the oncoming bitter..
Jason DeRusha has the latest headlines in your Morning Update. WCCO 4 News - Jan. 28, 2021