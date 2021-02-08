Is teaching still worth the challenge? Colorado teacher candidates say it's more important than ever Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 02:35s 08 Feb 2021 0 shares 1 views Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest WhatsApp Email

Is teaching still worth the challenge? Colorado teacher candidates say it's more important than ever Two education majors at the University of Northern Colorado explain why teaching is going to be more important than ever during and after the pandemic..

Brian: 6:13 IS YOUR TIME.THIS WEEK THE CENTERS FORDISEASE CONTROL IS EXPECTED TORELEASE OFFICIAL GUIDANCE ONREOPENING SCHOOLS AND WHILEGETTING TEACHERS VACCINATED IS ABIG STEP TOWARD MAKING THEM FEELSAFER IN THE SCHOOL ENVIRONMENT,WE KNOW IT WON'T MAKE THEIR JOBANY EASIER.STUDENTS HAVE FALLEN BEHIND,LAWMAKERS WORRY ABO TEACHERSLEAVING THE PROFESSION AFTERTHIS YEAR.NICOLE BRADY JOINS US THISMORNING BECAUSE NICOLE, YOUSPOKE WITH TWO TEACHERS JUSTABOUT TO START THEIR CAREERS.