Skip to main content
Global Edition
Monday, February 8, 2021

City of St. Joseph launches phone registration system for COVID-19 vaccine

Credit: KQTV
Duration: 0 shares 1 views
City of St. Joseph launches phone registration system for COVID-19 vaccine
City of St. Joseph launches phone registration system for COVID-19 vaccine
City of St. Joseph launches phone registration system for COVID-19 vaccine

Members of the public who aren't able to register for a covid-19 vaccine online will soon be able to do so over the phone.

Beginning monday you can call 816-271-4613 to get signed up to receive a covid-19 vaccine.

Phones will be staffed monday through friday from 8 a-m to 4 p-m and mosaic asks for your patience due to call volume there may be a delay.

This telephone number is specifically dedicated to those who have no other means to register and is not an information line ot answer questions or provide technical assistance.

Later

Advertisement

Related news coverage

You might like

More coverage