City of St. Joseph launches phone registration system for COVID-19 vaccine

Members of the public who aren't able to register for a covid-19 vaccine online will soon be able to do so over the phone.

Beginning monday you can call 816-271-4613 to get signed up to receive a covid-19 vaccine.

Phones will be staffed monday through friday from 8 a-m to 4 p-m and mosaic asks for your patience due to call volume there may be a delay.

This telephone number is specifically dedicated to those who have no other means to register and is not an information line ot answer questions or provide technical assistance.

