City of St. Joseph launches phone registration system for COVID-19 vaccine

Issues Signing Up For Vaccinations
Members of the public who aren't able to register for a covid-19 vaccine online will soon be able to do so over the phone.
Beginning monday you can call 816-271-4613 to get signed up to receive a covid-19 vaccine.
Phones will be staffed monday through friday from 8 a-m to 4 p-m and mosaic asks for your patience due to call volume there may be a delay.
This telephone number is specifically dedicated to those who have no other means to register and is not an information line ot answer questions or provide technical assistance.
If you're eligible, officials encourage you to make your appointment online if possible.