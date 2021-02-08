Man receives a surprise send off from Mosaic after 51 day battle with COVID-19

Hodge family contracted covid-19 right before thanksgiving family dinner was going to be different this yearbut what they didn't know was that they were at-risk of never having a normal holiday again.

Kq2's kilee thomas explains how this local family almost lost a loved one... <<kilee thomas reporting ácheering "you did it."á sot: kassie hodge, daughter- in-law-"you know, looking at my kids and telling them i'm not sure if their grandpa is going to make it and that their grandpa is their best friend, was the hardest thing i've ever had to do."randy hodge spent the days leading up to thanksgiving taking care of his family after they tested positive with covid-19 sot: kassie-"he made us lunch and served it to us.

He was the strong one...the first week."and then randy couldn't breathesot: randy hodge, recovered covid patient- "i told sheila, 'i need to go see a doctor.

Something isn't right.'"thanksgiving day randy was admitted to the covid floor at mosaic life care three days later... the icu where he would stay for 21 days.

Sot: sheila hodge, wife-"it was quite an ordeal.

He had several close calls."

Sot: kassie- "all the oxygen he was requiring, he was on cpap, he got pneumonitis which is air pockets in the lower parts of his lungs.

The likelihood of him coming out of that was very scary."his kids posting daily updates on papa randy's good days and his bad now know where i get some of my grittiness from because he wasn't going to give up."

Sot: kassie-"it wasn't just his fight.

It was our fight as a family."

And randy got better...slowlyfighting his way out of the icua battle that changed the lives around him sot: kassie- "working at mosaic, i'll tell you i probably wasn't before going to get the vaccine.

Let me tell you, i was like sign me up for that injection."the family hanging on to the small glimmers of hope that poppa will get betterand walk out the hospital that day came on january 15th rolling out after his 51 day battle with covid-19 changed mansot: randy-"wear your mask.

I was one that never did believe in it and there's a reason for surrounded by saved his life áclappsásot: randy- "never give up.

Never give up."joseph kilee thomas kq2 news randy and his wife sheila are staying with his children in plattsburg while he recovers hopes to finally celebrate the retirement he missed while he was away.

