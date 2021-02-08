Red Cross, Missouri American Water wants residents to check their pipes ahead of cold blast

As our temperatures drop, the american red cross is sharing a warning for homeowners to check their pipes.

They want to sure you don't end up with a disaster on your hands.

Kq2's ron johnson spoek with them today and shares some tips to keep your home safe.

Temperatures have already started dropping here in st.

Joseph this week, but if you thought the worst of the cold air was already here you may want to think again.

Some of the coldest air of the season is on it's way to the area bringing with it at times sub zero temperatures and the risk of serious damage to your home if you're not careful.

As we're looking towards having some record low temperatures coming up this next week.

We wanna make sure that everyone keeps their home safe.water pipes tend to get a lot of attention right now as the mercury drops.

Cold weather like this can freeze them or worse cause them to burst.the american red cross has some tips on how you can keep your home safe.

Keep that faucet dripping before you go to bed when we know those temperatures are going to drop, keep those cabinets open so that it gets some warm air from your house flowing underneath those cabinetsit might seem like a no brainer for some but for others letting that water run might lead to concerns about a higher water bill.staff with missouri american water say not to worry i always tell people to think of it in terms of a gallon of water is about a pennyletting your water trickle overnight, you're really not looking at any kind of an impact on a water bill.

The general consensus is keeping that small stream of water flowing, now will save you from a flood of expense down the road.the expense of a little higher water bill is cheaper than what the expense would be to repair a home if your water pipes were to burst.

And if you wanna get away ahead of this cold snap, the red cross says it's good to rely on your neighborsyou might want to think about leaving your thermostat at a certain level, having someone check on your home.

Being neighborly yourself is also recommended in this time, to make sure everyone stays safe and warm at home.check on the elderly check on those that live alone and maybe if they need help as well or that little extra reminder we can be the ones to extend that hand even during a pandemic its safe ron johnson kq2 news.

The red cross also says you should unplug any outside garden hoses as well