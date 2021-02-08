Super Bowl Sunday is almost here, but health officials encourage smaller parties this year

While many are hoping to watch the game with a large group, health officials think people need to be cautious because of covidkq2's mitchell riberal has more on officials watch party advice.

(nat sound - chiefs are super bowl champs here in miami) normally one of the biggest get togethers of the year, super bowl parties might look a little different this year thanks to the pandemic."we don't want the super bowl to turn into a super spreader," said nancy king??health officials say you can still have fun just think smaller scale...keeping parties to small gatherings, preferably with just their household while also obeying covid protocols.

"don't let your guard down.i know its a very exciting time, everyone really gets into some football, yelling, screaming and all but we really need to try to keep those gatherings small this year," nancy???

Mitch holthus, the voice of the kansas city chiefs spoke with the university of kansas health system on thursdayand says that another alternative for large parties, is video calling."if you wanna have one in zoom, and join others across the world, or across the country or your families.

Then try and do that, but you still have to follow the rules" - holthusholthus and officials are on the same page.

stores are still gearing up with super bowl party supplieshealth officials say if you are going to a party to not lose focus that covid is still out there "social distance, wear masks, if you're going to be around people outside of your household, as well as maintain social distancing"the parties may look different but watching the big game on the tv hasn't changed. health officials recommend staying home for the game, but if you do decide to go somewhere, to make sure you follow covid protocols.