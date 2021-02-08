Skip to main content
Indiana coronavirus cases increase to 639,711; 11,401 deaths

Credit: WFFT
The Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,764 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, which brings the total to 639,711 people.

A total of 11- thousand- 401 hoosiers are confirmed to have died from covid-19.

As of today, 34 percent of i-c-u beds and 78 percent of ventilators.

And around our region tonight.294 new coronavirus cases and 10 deaths.

Allen reporting 108 cases and 2 deaths tonight.

Adams reporting 6 cases.

Dekalb reporting 10 cases.huntington with 28.

Jay with 3.

Paulding with 2.

Noble county with 11 cases and two deaths.

12 in steuben.14 in whitley.

9 in wabash.wells with 4 news cases and three deaths.

And 5 cases over in van wert.

To stay up-to-date on all covid 19 number across our region, log onto our website at w-f- f-t dot com.

Here's a look at state covid vaccinations within the last 24 hours.

13-thousand-and 62 first doses have been administered...and 10-thousand- 679 hoosiers are now fully vaccinated.the total first dose of the vaccine administered in the state is over 694 thousand.

The number of fully vaccinated is over

