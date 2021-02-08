New Haven man's water-system keeps Kansas City Chiefs hydrated for Super Bowl LV

A New Haven inventor's water system has gained popularity with the NFL team.

A local man can say he helped the Kansas City Chiefs reach Super Bowl LV.

In greg park's new haven workshop, he proudly displays his nfl flags.

Each one represents a team that uses wheelin' water hydration system - his invention.

Among them, super bowl 55 team the kansas city chiefs.

"we're trying to make something that is a whole new concept of the way you handle water"park says the pandemic threw a wrench in things."march 6th we got a notification that the schools were gonna be closing and the phone stopped ringing."so he had to get inventive."it was dead here for months.

I told everybody 'we gotta do something to continue on' so i always sorta wanted to play around with this concept of no hands, no touch."here's how it works:?demonstrating?

"if you wanna get a drink of water, you just have to put your hand underneath and the water comes out."the hands-free operation limits the spread of germs and takes away the need to disinfect between uses.

Employee john sabo says it's ideal for use during a pandemic.

"it has been greeted a lot of enthusiasm.

He's spoken to a lot of the nfl trainers and college trainers and they're all looking for solutions besides water bottles and cups."wheelin' water has already sold three of their no-contact models and parks say this is just the beginning.in new haven i'm nico pennisi fox 55 news..

