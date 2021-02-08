Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid under investigation following car crash that left chil

Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid under investigation following car crash that left child with life-threatening injuries

The kansas city chiefs will play in super bowl 55 tomorrow night..

But it's been an incident away from the field..

Getting a lot of attention this weekend..

Kq2's chris roush joins us live in studio with more...chiefs outside linebacker's coach and andy reid's son..

Britt reid involved in a mult-car accident thursday evening..

That left a five-year-old with life threatening injuries... will not travel to tampa for tomorrow's game, according to espn reports... according to espn reports... reid hit two parked cars on the on ramp of i-435..

Espn reports say the search warrant read a kcpd officer said reid's eyes were bloodshot and the officer smelled "a moderate odor of alcoholic beverages."

The warrant went on to say that reid told the officer he had two to three drinks and that he also took prescription