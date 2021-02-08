Patrick Mahomes' charity makes donation in honor of Whitney Wells' battle with DIPIG

Heartwarming story surrounding this years super bowl chiefs team and quarterback patrick mahomes -- and his connection with a st.

Joseph girl who passed away from a rare form of brain cancer... you might remember the story of whitney wells.

Whitney was a student at oak grove elementary school when she passed away in 2019 to d-i-p-g.

Whitney didn't survive to see her beloved chiefs win their first super bowl in almost 50-years last year, but an encounter with patrick mahomes at training camp did more than lift her spirits.

It made a huge step in helping find a cure for cancer.

Here's kq2's chris roush: <<a friendship born out of a quick meeting during chiefs training camp in 2019.

Created a forever bond between a st.

Joseph girl, whitney wells, and chiefs quarterback patrick mahomes...(nat sound: talking to whitney) whitney, 10-year- old, battled dipg, a rare brain tumor, for seven months..passing away in december of 2019...but throughout her fight..mahomes kept her in his thoughts..throu gh a bracelet and his cleats...(sot, from super bowl 54) now...leading up to super bowl 55..mahomes second in his young career...his charity..15 and the mahomies foundation..made an 8,100 dollar donation to the cure starts now...an organization fighting against dipg...(nat sound) for the last week...whitney's memory continues to live on with her classmates by the way of mahomes cleats...being on displayed at pershing and oak grove elementary schools in town...(sot, james: "in second grade, she helped me with a lot of my work and i think it was valentine's day, she decided to help me with one of the boxes because i couldn't get one, so she gave me one that she had made.

She was a good friend.") (sot, other friend: "she was a really good friend and in fourth grade, i can remember that i was having a headache and i didn't want to tell anybody, but whitney went up to the teacher and told her.

She was a really good friend.") though whitney is no longer with us..her impact lives on through her friends sharing their stories...and mahomes continues to wear her bracelet...clearly, holds that friendship close...that he made with a 10-year-old girl on that august day..(nat sound) chris roush...kq2 news.