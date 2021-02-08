Humane Educational Society has the perfect Valentine for you

And one place is helping people find their purrr-fect date.

Humane educational society had their matchmakers partner people up one-on-one with available pets looking for a forever home.

The event is called flea harmony and it's making all animals 6 months and up available for just 14 dollars.

Taylor hixson says this event fits because pets and valentine's day are both about love.

You cannot find a better valentine than a shelter dog or a shelter cat.

You're guaranteed unconditional love when you adopt one of our shelter pets and they will be more than happy to be your forever valentine.

If you are looking to add a fetching date to your home you can go to our website wdef dot com for more information.