New Allegiant Stadium billboard honors two new NFL Hall of Fame members

A new billboard outside Allegiant Stadium is honoring the two newest members of the NFL Hall Of Fame.
Former Raiders Coach Tom Flores and Charles Woodson both received big honors over the weekend.
N-F-L HALL OF FAME.FORMER RAIDERS COACH TOM FLORESAND CHARLES WOODSON BOTHRECIEVED BIG HONORS OVER THEWEEKEND.WOODSON IS A HEISMAN TROPHYWINNER AND IN HIS FIRST YEARWITH THE RAIDERS - HE WASSELECTED AS NFL DEFENSIVEROOKIE OF THE YEAR.FLORES LED THE RAIDERS TO TWOSUPER BOWLS IN THE 80'S.ONE AS AN OAKLAND RAIDER, ONEAS A LOS ANGELES RAIDER.COACH FLORES HAS BEEN A REGULARON 13 ACTION NEWS THIS SEASON.HE TELLS US - IT'S AN HONOR TOBE RECOGNIZED AMONG THE GREATSOF THE GAME.