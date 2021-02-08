halftime show 2.8.21

Keith Urban, Drake are amongst starts to praise The Weeknd's Super Bowl show
The Weeknd has won praise from the likes of Drake, Keith Urban, Dionne Warwick and Sophie Turner for his Super Bowl halftime..
C1 3 who were you rooting for?
I put a poll up on my facebook page c1 3 regarding the halftime show and for the most part people either loved it or hated it.
The poll read as follows................ "alright, let's hear it.
I though that halftime show was phenomenal.
What did you think?"
John palmer said, "i'm just glad the weekend is over!!!!"
Brenda and steve jones "there's not enough crown to ease the pain!!!!"
Sara hatcher "really?!?
Still scratching my head."
Tammy stafford "love the weekend!
Great show!"
Brock jones "best show ever!!!
I danced the whole time."
Carrie strain "i liked it better than the national anthem!
I like some of his songs though."
The Weeknd wore a custom Givenchy red suit jacket dripping in crystals for his Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show set.