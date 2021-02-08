halftime show 2.8.21

C1 3 who were you rooting for?

I put a poll up on my facebook page c1 3 regarding the halftime show and for the most part people either loved it or hated it.

The poll read as follows................ "alright, let's hear it.

I though that halftime show was phenomenal.

What did you think?"

John palmer said, "i'm just glad the weekend is over!!!!"

Brenda and steve jones "there's not enough crown to ease the pain!!!!"

Sara hatcher "really?!?

Still scratching my head."

Tammy stafford "love the weekend!

Great show!"

Brock jones "best show ever!!!

I danced the whole time."

Carrie strain "i liked it better than the national anthem!

I like some of his songs though."

