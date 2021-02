'The Snoopy Show' debuts on Apple TV+ Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:21s 08 Feb 2021 0 shares 1 views Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest WhatsApp Email

'The Snoopy Show' debuts on Apple TV+ Snoopy, Woodstock and the whole Peanuts gang are back in a new animated series. "The Snoopy Show" debuted Friday on Apple TV+.

"THE SNOOPY SHOW" DEBUTEDFRIDAY ON APPLE TV PLUS.EACH EPISODE IS PUT TOGETHERFROM THE ALMOST 18-THOUSANDSTRIPS LATE CARTOONIST CHARLESM.SCHULZ LEFT BEHIND.SCHULZ'S WIDOW, JEAN, SAID THETHEMES OF FRIENDSHIP ANDUNDERSTANDING REMAIN TRUE TOTHE ORIGINAL COMICS.GOOD MORNING LAS VEGAS -- WEHAVE A LOT MORE COMING U