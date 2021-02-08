Scam Central Covid Tests

Global Latent TB Detection Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Analysis
Dublin, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Latent TB Detection Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By..
Virus."
With thousands of people being vaccinated here in the tri-state -- we've got an important topic we're talking about this morning.... people are excited to share they have received the shot -- so they're posting their vax info cards.
Tpo the web.
This morning -- oana schneider with the tri- state better business bureau joins us to discuss why sharing your vaccination card isn't a smart idea good morning to you!
You said in your email that you saw celebrities doing this on social media... why is this not a good idea?
What personal information can scammers get from theses cards?
Say you absolutely have to upload a picture proving your got the vaccination--- what can you do to prevent scammers getting any
Dublin, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Latent TB Detection Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By..