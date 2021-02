Kern County JobFest's Josh Conner explains how you can best transfer your job skills to a new position.

GIVE US SOME TIPS AND TRICKS ISJOSH CONNER WITH JOB FESTKERN COUNTY.HOT JOB OF THE WEEK IS SUN RUNSOLAR.

THE SOLAR COMPANY ISHIRING MULTIPLE SALES POSITIONS.ANYONE INTERESTED IS ASKED TOSEND THEIR RESUME TORANDY.OCHOA@SUNRUN.COMAND LET'S BRING CHIEFMETEOROLOGIST ELAINA RUSK BAIN FOR A LOOK AT YOUR EXTENDEDFORECA