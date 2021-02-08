Investigation for a missing woman

Today newswatch 12's tyler ridgle spoke to her father who has been working with investigators to help find her.

Vo: months after 46-year-old fauna frey went missing -- her jeep cherokee was found and impounded by police in rural josephine county.

Since she's been gone her father john frey has worked with investigators to find her.

Sot: we have some credit card records and they stopped at a certain time because a couple days after she disappeared and we were really kinda short on leads vo: though john was working closely with investigators -- police say they have exhausted their investigation.

Sot: the josephine county sheriff and oregon state patrol and there was an attorney involved who did some questioning of different people like the hitchhiker fauna picked up.

Vo: john says picking up a hitchhiker was unlike fauna.

And he explains her reasoning for going to grants pass had to do with her brother who had passed away just 10 days before her disappearance.

Sot: she was completely distraught over that and went down to grants pass to visit a couple of friends of dallas' and the motel 8 is where she first stayed when she was down there.

Vo: he says when he last spoke to fauna she said she must have lost her phone or thrown it away.

Sot: i took it for granted that she had called me from the hotel but it turns out when we check the hotel she didn't call me from the hotel she must have been using the cell phone.

Vo: john says though he tried-- he and police were unable to ping her cell phone.

Sot: she may have had some kind of nervous breakdown and it's possible that there could have been an abduction that's one thought, or it's even possible that she wanted to disappear.

Vo: if you have any information you can email find fauna frey at