Sachin, Lata are Bharat Ratnas: BJP leader condemns probe order in their tweets

As per sources, the Maharashtra government has sought a probe into the tweets by Sachin Tendulkar, Lata Mangeshkar and other celebrities after they spoke in support of India and for unity in light of foreign celebs expressing solidarity with the protesting farmers.

While speaking to ANI in Mumbai on February 08, Chief Whip in Maharashtra Assembly, BJP's Ashish Shelar said, "I doubt if Maharashtra Home Minister thinks before speaking.

Sachin Tendulkar and Lata Mangeshkar are not just celebrities, they are Bharat Ratna recipients.

We condemn any inquiry into their tweets." "We want to ask Uddhav Thackeray ji, is he in sound mind?," he added.