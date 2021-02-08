Dow Analyst Moves: VZ The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Verizon Communications is the #17 analyst pick. Despite being ranked lower than the median among analyst picks of the Dow, Verizon Communications ranks better than the median among analyst picks for the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #205 spot out of 500.

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Verizon Communications is the #17 analyst pick. Despite being ranked lower than the median among analyst picks of the Dow, Verizon Communications ranks better than the median among analyst picks for the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #205 spot out of 500. Looking at the stock price movement year to date, Verizon Communications is lower by about 6.2%.