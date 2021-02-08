Britain, EU seek session of UN rights forum on Myanmar

Britain's envoy said on Monday that it had submitted a request for a special session of the U.N.
Human Rights Council to address the crisis in Myanmar, where the military seized power a week ago.
Emer McCarthy reports.
Britain's envoy said on Monday that it had submitted a request for a special session of the U.N.
Human Rights Council to address the crisis in Myanmar, where the military seized power a week ago.
Emer McCarthy reports.
Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi urged her country to “to protest against the coup by the military” in a message released Monday..
By Melissa Crouch*
On 1 February, the world was shocked by a military coup in Myanmar and the arrest of State Councillor..