Chamoli glacier burst: CM Rawat holds meeting with police, agencies

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat held meeting with ITBP, NDRF, SDRF, Uttarakhand Police and other agencies.

The meeting took place in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on February 08.

A flash flood triggered due to glacier burst on February 07 in Chamoli.

While speaking to ANI, CM Rawat said, "All four forces are working in coordination.

Rescue operation is underway."