Olivia Newton-John Reveals If She'll Be Singing At Her Daughter's Wedding

Superstar Olivia Newton-John and her daughter Chloe Lattanzi have teamed up for a new single "Window in the Wall", calling for more compassion in the world.

While speaking with ET Canada's Sangita Patel, the mother-daughter duo discuss the "beautiful" response they've received from fans and the 72-year-old reveals if she'll be singing at her daughter's upcoming wedding.