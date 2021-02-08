Interview: Mary Stewart Rhea talks Junior Auxiliary Charity Ball

A serious effect on non-profits trying to raise money.

But the junior auxiliary of tupelo is not letting it affect this year's charity ball joining us live is the chairperson of this year's ja charity ball mary stewart rhea.

Thanks so much for joining us this afternoon.

Charity ball is ja of tupelo's only annual fundraiser to support its ongoing projects throughout the year.

Due to concerns surrounding covid-19, plans are being made for the event to still go on!

We are excited to have your support as we launch virtual charity ball on february 12th, 2021.

The virtual charity ball will feature the announcement of the citizen of the year and a presentation of "living ads," b senior girls in tupelo/lee county who represent businesses that have donated to ja of tupelo's program of work.

This year we are excited to present our living ads in our first special edition magizine.

Joining us live is the chairperson of this year's ja charity ball mary stewart rhea.

Thanks so much for joining us this afternoon.

Charity ball is ja of tupelo's only annual fundraiser to support its ongoing projects throughout the year.

Due to concerns surrounding covid-19, plans are being made for the event to still go on!

We are excited to have your support as we launch virtual charity ball on february 12th, 2021.

The virtual charity ball will feature the announcement of the citizen of the year and a presentation of "living ads," b senior girls in tupelo/lee county who represent businesses that have donated to ja of tupelo's program of work.

This year we are excited to present our living ads in our first special edition magizine.

Joining us live is the chairperson of this year's ja charity ball mary stewart rhea.

Thanks so much for joining us this afternoon.

Charity ball is ja of tupelo's only annual fundraiser to support its ongoing projects throughout the year.

Due to concerns surrounding covid-19, plans are being made for the event to still go on!

We are excited to have your support as we launch virtual charity ball on february 12th, 2021.

The virtual charity ball will feature the announcement of the citizen of the year and a presentation of "living ads," b senior girls in tupelo/lee county who represent businesses that have donated to ja of tupelo's program of work.

This year we are excited to present our living ads in our first special edition magizine.

Joining us live is the chairperson of this year's ja charity ball mary stewart rhea.

Thanks so much for joining us this afternoon.

Charity ball is ja of tupelo's only annual fundraiser to support its ongoing projects throughout the year.

Due to concerns surrounding covid-19, plans are being made for the event to still go on!

We are excited to have your support as we launch virtual charity ball on february 12th, 2021.

The virtual charity ball will feature the announcement of the