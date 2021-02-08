Bars limiting customers during Super Bowl Sunday

Super Bowl Sunday means large crowds are gathering in North Mississippi bars during the pandemic.

This could potentially be a superspreader.

Wtva's taylor tucker talked to some restaurent managers to see how they are preparing for what could be a busy night.

: "super bowl sunday means large watch parties and lots of pizza deliveries.

Bars and restaurants are bracing themselves for how they will handle the large crowds."

(sot) "we don't expect anything really different because we are kind of limited in what we are able to do."

According to the state department of health, bars must limit the number of customers to no greater than 75% capacity.

And all parties must be 6 feet apart.

That means, the typical large watch parties for the superbowl will look a lot smaller."

(sot) "i worked super bowl sunday last year and it was wall to wall in our bar so it's going to look a lot different this year."

Peyton attaway - funky's bar manager usually, fans like to jump up and celebrate when their team scores, but they will have to find a new way to celebrate ... while seated.

(sot) "we are going to wait tables, do what we do and make everyone sit down, wear a mask, and do everything the same."

Resturants are also feeling the pressure -- but not with large crowds but with deliveries.

(sot) "sometimes we get a little overwhelmed with deliveries."

Fans watching the game at home are taking advantage of the contactless delivery some restaraunts are offering.

Pizza hut manager charity birges told me they are offering contactless delivery.

Fans wll likely take advantage of it to avoid large crowds.

She belives the orders willl continue coming in, even after the game.

(sot) "we added in the contactless option where customers can choose a location outside of their house where they would like to get their pizza."

Tag: restaraunt managers made these adjustments to prevent the spread of the virus.

Reporting, taylor tucker wtva 9 news .

