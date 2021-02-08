Enjoy private dining with style at this Jersey shore restaurant

The lively town at New Jersey's southernmost tip is bustling year-round.

One of its notable landmarks is the Exit Zero Filling Station, fittingly named for its home beyond the very last exit on the Garden State Parkway."Cape May has a special, special vibe," said Jack Wright, the owner of Exit Zero Filling Station, which originally started as a hometown magazine publisher that continues to this day.A 20-year resident of the Jersey Shore, Wright is originally from Scotland."I'm from a place where people eat Indian food the way that Americans eat pizza," he said.

That's why he started his food service business selling Thai and Indian food.The Exit Zero brand became so popular, it evolved into an Americana...