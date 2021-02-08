World-famous ‘Chunk the Groundhog’ raises family in man’s backyard

“I never looked at a groundhog from this point of view before,” said Jeff Permar.

Typically thought to be a nuisance, groundhogs have become the lifelong gardener’s best friends.

In 2019, Permar noticed his crops had large chunks bitten out of them.

He purchased a motion-sensor camera to catch the perpetrator.

That’s when “Chunk” stole his vegetables and his heart.

“Sure enough, this groundhog comes popping up right in front of the camera,” said Permar.

“He was so smug, he was like, yeah, I'm eating your veggies, what are you gonna do about it?” Permar uploaded the videos to social media, where they have since gone viral and spawned a worldwide audience of Chunk fans.

The Instagram page for Chunk the Gr...